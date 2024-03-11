Maine Softball Drops 2 on Sunday

The Maine Softball Team lost a pair of games on Sunday, March 10th, falling to Drake University 9-1 in the morning and then 17-1 to Colorado State University in the afternoon.

Game 1

Maine managed only 2 hits in the game, scoring their lone run in the 1st inning on a double by Anna Margetis, scoring Krista Francia who had walked.

The Black Bears' lone other hit came off of the bat of Rylee Kent.

Caitlyn Fallon started in the circle for Maine, going 3.1 innings. She allowed 7 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 3. Alysen Rieth pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, walking 2 and striking out 1.

Game 2

Maine fell to Colorado State 17-1 in a game called after 4.5 innings.

Maine managed 5 his in the game. Katie Jo Moery and Cailtyn Fallon each went 2-3 at the plate. Anna Margetis had Maine's other hit.

In the circle, Isabelle True started for the Black Bears, taking the loss and is now 0-3 on the season. She went 2.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, all earned. She didn't walk or strike out a batter.

Ava Zettlemoyer came on and didn't record an out, allowing 2 runs, walking 1.

Kaly Thomas pitched 1 inning, allowing 6 hits and 9 runs, walking 3. Cailtyn Fallon recorded the final 2 outs of the game, allowing 1 hit and walking and striking out 1.

Maine is now 1-14 on the season. They conclude their Colorado trip with a game against Idaho State University on Monday morning, March 11th at 11 a.m.

The Black Bears then play a pair of games in Nebraska on March 12th before returning home. They will play at Boston College on Tuesday, March 19th before starting America East play, with a 3-game series at the University of Maine Baltimore College March 23-24. Maine will then host Albany at home in a 3-game series March 30-31.