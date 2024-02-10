Maine Softball Drops 2 to Start Season in Arizona

The Maine Softball Team lost 2 games on Friday, February 9th losing to Weber State 10-5 in Game 1 and 10-1 to Grand Canyon in Game 2. The games are taking place in Arizona as part of the Kajikawa Classic.

In Game 1 Maine banged out 5 hits, with lead-off hitter Krista Francia going 2-4 with a RBI.

Anna Margetis was 1-4 blasting a home run and driving in 2 runs.

Nora Campo, pinch-hitting was 1-1, with a double and drove in a pair of runs.

Caitlyn Fallon started in the circle for Maine and went 3.2 innings, allowing 6 runs on 6 hits. She walked 2, and hit 3 batters. Alysen Rieth came on in relief, pitching the final 3.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 5.

In the 2nd game Maine had 4 hits.

Nora Campo blasted a home run for Maine's lone run.

Kenedee Giddens, Krista Francia and Katie Jo Moery all singled for the Black Bears.

Isabelle True started in the circle for Maine, allowing 8 runs, 5 earned on 7 hits in 2.1 innings. She struck out 2 and walked 2. Ava Zettlemoyer recorded 1 out, walking 4, facing 5 batters. Kaly Thomas pitched the final 1.1 innings (game called) allowing 1 hit and 1 run. She struck out 2 and walked 1.

Maine 0-2 will play 2 more games on Saturday, February 10th in Tempe, Arizona. The Black Bears will play Wisconsin at 3:15 and then Arizona State at 8:30 p.m.