Maine Softball Drops a Pair in Colorado

The Maine Black Bears Softball Team lost a pair of games on Saturday in Colorado, losing the 1st to Idaho State 6-4 and then the 2nd game 6-2.

Game 1

Maine lost to Idaho State 6-4. The Black Bears were up 4-3 before Idaho State scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Idaho just outhit Maine 9-8.

Krista Francia, the starting shortstop was 2-4 for Maine, driving in a pair of runs with a solo home run and double.

Anna Margetis and Katie Jo Moery each had a pair of singles. Gabby Papushka, the rightfielder had a triple. Rylee Kent had a single for Maine.

In the circle, Isabelle True took the loss for the Black Bears. She went 6.1 innings, allowing 9 hits and 6 runs. She didn't walk anyone and struck out 5. She's now 0-2 on the season. Caitlyn Fallon retired the final 2 batters, striking out 1.

Game 2

Maine fell to Colorado State 6-2.

Maine had 7 hits in the game.

Kyli Hernandez, leading off, as the designated player, was 2-4, scoring a run.

Katie Jo Moery had a double. Krista Francia, was 1-3 driving in 2 runs.

Rylee Kent, Keira Inman and Kenedee Giddens each had a single for Maine.

Kaily Thomas started in the circle for Maine and went 4.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 2. She's now 1-2 on the season.

Ava Zettleomoyer pitched 1 inning, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. She didn't walk or strike out a batter

Caitlyn Fallon retired the final batter.

Maine is now 1-12 on the season. They conclude the Colorado State Invitational with a pair of games on Sunday, March 10th and then a 11 a.m. game on Monday March 12th.

Maine opens America East play on Saturday, March 23rd with a 3-game series in Baltimore at the University of Maryland Baltimore College. Their 1st home series is scheduled for Easter Weekend, March 30-31 with 3 games against Albany.