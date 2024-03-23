Maine Softball Drops Doubleheader at UMBC 8-2 and 12-4

The Maine Softball Team opened America East Conference play on Friday, March 22nd, dropping a pair of games to the University of Maryland Baltimore College, 8-2 and 12-4

Game 1

Maine was outhit 11-3.

Maine's lone runs came in the 5th inning when Kennedy Priest, the catcher, doubled to left field, driving in Gabby Papushka and Katie Jo Moery.

Kennedee Giddens and Rylee Kent singled for Maine for their other hits.

Caitlyn Fallon started in the circle for the Black Bears. She went 3.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 1. Isabelle True pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She walked 3 and didn't strike out a batter.

Game 2

Maine was outhit 9-5, falling behind 8-0 at the end of the 1st inning.

The Black Bears scored 3 runs in the top of the 2nd inning. The key hit was Keira Inman's double driving in a run.

Kyli Hernandez had a double. Kati Jo Moery, Anna Margetis and Rylee Kent each singled for Maine.

Kaly Thomas started in the circle for Maine and didn't retire a batter. She allowed 6 runs and 1 hit, walking 3. Ava Zettlemoyer came on, but also didn't retire a batter. She game up 2 hits and 2 runs, walking 1. Alysen Rieth pitched 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, both of which were unearned. She walked 8 and struck out 2. Caitlyn Fallon pitched an inning. She allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 1.

UMBC is now 13-9 overall and 2-0 in America East. Maine falls to 1-20 overall and 0-2 in America East.

The 2 teams will play on Sunday March 24th at 10 a.m.

Maine returns home to host Albany with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 30th with games at 12 noon and 2 p.m. and then a game on Easter Sunday, March 31st at 11 a.m.