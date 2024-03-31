Maine Softball Drops Doubleheader to Albany 6-4 and 6-0

The Maine Softball Team opened their 2024 home schedule on a cold, windy Saturday afternoon, dropping both games of a doubleheader to Albany, losing the 1st game 6-4 and then 6-0 in Game 2.

Game 1

In Game 1, Maine received a solid pitching performance from Caitlyn Fallon. She went 4.0 innings in the circle, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 1 and walked 3.

Isabelle True came on in relief, taking the loss and is now 0-6 on the season. She pitched 3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1.

Gabby Papushka was 2-3, with a double to lead Maine's offense. Kyli Hernandez, Krista Francia, Anna Margetis and Kenedee Giddens all singled.

Caitlyn Mitros was 3-4 for Albany. Wendi Hammond pitched the complete game for the Great Danes, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 3.

Game 2

Maine was held to just 1 hit, by Kyli Hernandez.

Alysen Rieth started in the circle for Maine, and went 3.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, all earned. She struck out 3 and walked 4, and is 0-6 on the season. Kaly Thomas pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. She struck out 3 and walked 2.

Kate Powers pitched a complete game for Albany. She struck out 4, and walked just 1, improving her record to 4-0 on the season.

Caitlyn Mitros, Morgan Petty, Mary Kate Murray and Jordan Nastos each had 2 hits for Albany.

Maine is now 0-5 in America East and 1-23 overall. Albany is now 13-6 overall. The 2 teams will play on Sunday morning, in Orono with 1st pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.