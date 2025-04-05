Maine Softball Drops Home Opener to UMBC 10-4

The Maine Softball Team played their 1st home game in 2025 on Friday night, after 29 road games. Unfortunately the fell to the University of Maryland Baltimore College (UMBC) 10-4.

Maine was outhit 9-4.

Abby Rhee, Maine's designated hitter had a single in the 2nd inning, driving in 2 runs. Nora Campo had a double and was  1-2. Keira Inman and Maggie Helms each had a single.

In the circle Alysen Rieth started, pitching 3.1 innings. She allowed 5 hits and 7 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 6, with a wild pitch. She took the loss and is 3-14 on the season. Ava Zettlemeyer pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. She walked 3 and struck out 4.

Maine is now 6-24 while UMBC is 11-21. The 2 teams will meet for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 5th with games at 12 Noon and 2 p.m.

