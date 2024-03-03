Maine Softball Falls to Bucknell 7-1 Sunday Morning

The Maine Black Bears Softball Team fell to the Bucknell Bisons 7-1 on Sunday morning, March 3rd in Newark, Delaware

Maine's lone run came in the bottom of the 4th inning, when Anna Margetis singled to right, driving in Katie Joe Moery.

Gabby Papushka had a double, and Moery a triple.

Maine managed 5 hits, while striking out 11 times and walking once.

In the circle, Alysen Rieth only retired 2 batters, starting for Maine. She allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. She took the loss and is now 0-4 on the season.

Kaly Thomas came on in relief pitching 6.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 3.

Bucknell is 5-9 and Maine is now 1-10. Maine travels to to Colorado State for the Colorado State Rams Invitational March 8th-10th, where they will play Idaho State University and Colorado State University twice and Drake University once. They play Friday March 8th at 11 a.m. against Idaho State and then at 4 p.m. against Colorado State University.