Maine Softball Falls to Idaho State 9-5 Monday

The Maine Black Bears were up early on Monday, March 11th, taking on Idaho State in Fort Collins, Colorado, in a 9 a.m. game. Unfortunately for the Black Bears they fell 9-5, allowing 6 runs in the top of the 1st inning.

Maine had 8 hits in the game, with Kenedee Giddens banging out 2 doubles, and driving gin a run. Maggie Helms had a double.

Kyli Hernandez, Katie Jo Moery, Anna Margetis, Rylee Kent, and Kennedy Priest all singled for the Black Bears. Margetis drove in a pair of runs.

In the circle, Kaly Thomas recorded just 1 out, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs. She walked 3 and didn't strike out a batter. Caitlyn Fallon pitched the remainder of the game, going 6.2 innings and allowing 3 runs on 6 hits. She struck out 3 and walked 1.

Maine is now 1-15. They conclude their Spring road trip on Tuesday, March 12th with a pair of games. They play in Lincoln, Nebraska with a game against the University of Northern Colorado at 3:30 p.m. and Nebraska at 6 p.m.

Maine will play at Boston College on Tuesday, March 19th before beginning America East conference play March 23-24 with a 3-game series at the University of Maine Baltimore College. The Black Bears will begin their home schedule March 30-31 with a 3-game series against Albany.