Maine Softball Shutout Twice on Tuesday

The Maine Softball Team concluded their Spring Trip, dropping a pair of games on Tuesday, March 12th, losing to the University of Northern Colorado 8-0 and to Nebraska 10-0.

Game 1

Maine was only able to manage 2 hits against the University of Northern Colorado. Kenedee Giddens and Kate Jo Moery each had a single.

Isabelle True started in the circle for the Black Bears, taking the loss and dropping to 0-5 on the season. She went 2.1 innings, allowing 8 hits and 6 runs. She didn't walk or strike out a batter.

Caitlyn Fallon recorded the final 2 outs in the 3rd inning. She struck out and walked 1 allowing 1 hit. Alysen Rieth pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 2.

Game 2

Maine had 5 hits in their 10-0 loss to Nebraska, as Nebraska scored 8 times in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Krista Francia and Gabby Papushka each had 2 singles for the Black Bears. Rylee Kent had Maine's other hit.

Alysen Reith started for Maine in the circle, taking the loss and is 0-5 on the season. She recorded 2 outs, allowing 7 runs. She allowed 2 hits and walked 5.

Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. She walked 3.

Maine is 1-17 to start the year. They play at Boston College on Tuesday, March 19th at 3 p.m. and then begin America East play March 23-24 with 3 games at the University of Maryland Baltimore College. Their 1st home games in Orono will be March 30-31 with 3 games against Albany.