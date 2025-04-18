Maine Softball Shuts Out Colby 5-0

The Maine Softball Team shutout the Colby Mules 5-0 at the Labat Complex on the University of Maine on Thursday, April 17th.

Alysen Rieth spun a 3-hitter, striking out 5 and walking 2 for the complete game win. She's now 5-15 on the season.

Francesca Guerrera batting leading off was 2-2 with a double and drove in 3 runs. She reached base each time she was at the plate, walking once.

Bailery Snowberger also was 2-2, walking once.

Abby Rhee, and Madison Hand each singled.

Keira Inman was 0-1 but drove in 2 runs with a pair of sacrifice flies.

The Black Bears stole 3 bases in the game, with Rhee, Snowberger and Hand each swiping a base.

Victoria Ram, Katelyn Hays and Kelsey Sulli singled for the Mules.

Colby is now 10-10 while Maine is now 8-29. The Black Bears will play a 3-game series at Albany this weekend with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 19th with games at 1 and 3 p.m. and then a single game on Sunday at 12 noon. Maine will be home the weekend of April 26-27 with a 3-game series against UMass Lowell.

