Maine Softball Shuts Out Sacred Heart 9-0 and Yale 3-0 on Sunday

Saturday March 8th was a good day for the Maine Softball Team as they picked up a pair of shutout wins, beating Sacred Heart 9-0 and Yale 3-0.

Game 1 vs. Sacred Heart

Maine beat Sacred Heart 9-0. The Black Bears outhit Sacred Heart 11-3.

Alysen Rieth picked up the win, pitching a 7 inning complete game. She's now 2-6 on the season. She allowed 3 hits, striking out 7 and walking 6

Gabby Papushka was 1-3, hitting a 3-run homer to right in the 2nd inning. The homer was her 3rd of the season.

Keira Inman hit a 2 run homer in the 5th inning, and ended the day 2-4, driving in 2 runs. It was her 1st homer of the season.

Immy Gie was 1-4 with a double. Bailey Snowberger was 1-3 with a double. Kyli Hernandez was 1-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Francesca Guerrera was 3-4 with2 runs batted in.

Game 2 vs. Yale

Maine beat Yale 3-0, outhitting the Bulldogs 8-6.

Madison Simmerman pitched a 7 inning complete game to improve her record to 2-5. She allowed 6 hits, and 1 walk, while striking out 1.

At the plate Kyrah Haba-Dailey was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. She's 12-48 at the plate, batting .250. Bailey Snowberger was 3-4 with a double and drove in a run. She's batting .219 on the season, and has walked 13 times.

Immy Gie and Maggie Helms each singled.

Maine is now 4-13 on the season. Maine will take on Central Connecticut State on Sunday morning, March 9th at 11 a.m.

Maine will play 3 games at Merrimack March 15-16. They begin America East play at Bryant on March 22.They will play their first home series against UMBC on Saturday-Sunday, April 5-6.