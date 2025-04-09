Maine Softball Splits Doubleheader in Stonehill Tuesday

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Softball Team split a doubleheader at Stonehill on Tuesday, April 8th winning Game 1 11-9 before dropping Game 2 7-6.

Game 1

After Maine had staked Stonelhill to a 8-0 lead after 2 innings, the Black Bears came roaring back.

Gabby Papushka the clean-up hitter and Keira Inman batting 5th went a combined 6-8 with 7 runs batted in, as Maine's hitters banged out 15 hits.

Papushka went 3-3 with 5 runs batted in. She hit a 3-run homer in the 3rd inning and a solo homer in the 4th inning. She now has 5 home runs this season.

Inman was 3-5. She hit her 2nd home run of the season in the top of the 6th inning, driving in 2 runs.

Francesca Guerrera batting leadoff was 3-5 with a run batted in.  Bailey Snowberger was 2-5 with a run batted in. Abby Rhee, Madison Hand, Morgan Pool  and Evian Robles each had a single.

In the circle, Madison Simmerman started and went 1.2 innings. She allowed 5 hits and 6 runs, striking out and walking 1. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched 2.2 inning allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, although they were all unearned. She struck out 1 and walked 3. Alysen Rieth picked up the win in relief and is now 4-14. She pitched the final 2.2 innings allowing just 1 hit and walking 3 and striking out 2.

Game 2

The Black Bears continued to hit, outhitting the Skyhawks 13-11.

Kyrah Haba-Dailey, playing left field led the offense, going 3-4 with a run batted in.

Fransesca Guerrera was 2-3 and is now batting .286 on the season. Abby Rhee, Gabby Papushka  and Bailey Snowberger each had 2 hits.Keira Inman had a double and was 1-4. Eviana Robles had a single.

In the circle, Ava Zettlemoyer started and went 2.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter. She's now 0-2 on the season. Alysen Rieth pitched the final 3.2 innings and allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 2.

Stonehill is now 10-22 while Maine is 7-27

Maine will host Binghamton for 3 games this weekend, with a doubleheader scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday April 11th and a single game scheduled for Saturday morning, April 12th at 11 a.m.

