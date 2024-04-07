Maine Softball Splits Doubleheader with Bryant

The Maine Softball Team split a doubleheader with the Bryant Bulldogs, losing game 1 10-2 before winning the 2nd game 5-1.

Game 1

The Bulldogs outhit Maine 9-3. Krista Francia and Katie Jo Moery each had a double, with Francia driving in a run. Kyli Hernandez had the Black Bears' other hit.

Caitlyn Fallon started in the circle for Maine, pitching 4.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. She struck out and walked 2.

Kaly Thomas took the loss, recording 2 outs in the 5th inning. She allowed 2 hits and 6 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 1 and walked 3. She's now 1-6 on the season.

Alysen Rieth recorded the final out in the 5th inning, but allowed 1 hit and 1 run, striking out and walking 1.

Grace McKillop picked up the win for Bryant and is now 7-3. She allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She walked 2 and struck out 8.

Game 2

In Game 2 Maine plated 2 unearned runs in the 2nd inning. They then added another run in the 3rd inning, when Krista Francia singled, driving in Kenedee Giddens who had tripled.

In the 6th inning, Maine scored 2 more runs, when Gabby Papushka doubled, driving in Keira Inman and Kyrah Haba-Dailey who had pinch-run for Kennedy Priest, who had doubled.

Isabelle True pitched a complete 7 inning game for Maine, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. She struck out 6 and walked 3.

Maine is now 3-25 overall and Bryant is 19-10. The 2 teams will meet on Monday morning, April 8th in Orono for the final game of the weekend series. The 1st pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

