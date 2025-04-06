Maine Softball Swept by UMBC Losing 4-2 and 6-1

The Maine Softball Team was swept by the University of Maine Baltimore College (UMBC) losing 4-2 and 6-1 on Saturday, April 5th at UMaine.

In the 1st game Maine was outhit 9-4.

Gabby Papushka drove in a run and was 1-4 with a double for the Black Bears. Francesca Guerrera was 1-4 with a run batted in. Bailey Snowberger and Kyrah Haba-Dailey each had a single.

Madison Simmerman took the loss, pitching a complete game for Maine. She's now 3-8. She allowed 9 hits and 4 runs, striking out 1 and walking 4.

In the 2nd game, Maine managed only 1 hit, that by Bailey Snowberger, who had a RBI in the 6th inning.

Ava Zettlemoyer started and took the loss for Maine. She's now 0-1. She pitched 4.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 4. Alysen Rieth pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Maine is now 6-26 overall and UMBC is 13-21. The Black Bears are 0-9 in America East. They play at Stonehill on Tuesday, April 8th for a doubleheader and then host Binghamton for 3 games April 12-13th.

