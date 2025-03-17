Maine Softball Takes 2 of 3 from Merrimack This Weekend

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Softball Team took 2 of 3 games with the Merrimack Warriors in North Andover this past weekend March 15-16

On Saturday, the 15 Maine and Merrimack played a doubleheader with Maine losing the 1st game 2-1 in 11 innings, before winning the 2nd game 12-2.

Maine loses to Merrimack 2-1 in 11 innings

Maine lost to Merrimack on a walk-off single with 1 out in the 11th inning.

Merrimack had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, before Maine tied it in the top of the 7th inning. Kyrah Haba-Dailey had walked to open the inning and stole 2nd base. She then advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch and scored on Francesca Guerrera's sacrifice fly.

Maine was outhit 7-2.

Maggie Helms and Morgan Pool each singled for Maine.

Alysen Rieth went the distance for Maine in the circle and took the loss. She's now 2-8 on the season. She struck out 7 and walked 5. She allowed the 7 hits, and 2 runs, only 1 of which was earned.

Maine Beats Merrimack 12-2.

Maine was outhit 7-3, but took advantage of 8 walks and 2 Merrimack errors.

Maine scored 5 runs in the top of the 1st inning, with the big hit coming off the bat of Madison Hand, a 3-run homer.

In the 5th inning Maine scored 7 runs, with Abby Rhee driving in 3 runs with a double.

Immy Gie had a double and drove in a run.

In the circle, Madison Simmerman picked up the win, going 3.2 innings and allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. She walked and struck out 1. She's now 3-5 on the season. Ava Zettlemoyer picked up her 1st save of the season, pitching the final 1.1 inning and allowing 1 hit, while striking out 1.

Maine Beats Merrimack 9-6 on Sunday

Maine outhit Merrimack 9-6 in the game

Merrimack led 4-2 at the end of the 2nd inning, but Maine scored 2 runs in the top of the 3rd to tied the score at 4-4. Merrimack added a run in the 4th inning to take a 5-4 lead before Maine added 4 runs in the top of the 6th inning. The Warriors added a run in the bottom of the 6th, but Maine plated an insurance run in the top of the 7th inning.

Morgan Pool had a big day at the plate, going 1-4 with a 3-run homer, her 1st of the year. She walked twice and ended the day with 4 runs batted in.

Gabby Papushka had a double, and was 2-4, driving in 2 runs. Francesca Guerrera was 2-5 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Immy Gie had a pair of singles. Madison Hand and Abby Rhee each singled.

In the circle Alysen Rieth picked up her 3rd win and is now 3-8.She went 6.0 innings allowing 5 runs, 4 of which were earned, striking out 6 and walking 4. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, while walking 3 and striking out 2.

Merrimack is now 2-11 on the season while Maine is now 6-15. Maine will play a doubleheader at Iona on Tuesday, March 18th before opening America East play this weekend, March 22-23 with 3 games at Bryant.

