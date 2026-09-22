UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Showon Monday, September 21st.

Coach Babineau talked about the 1-0 win over Dartmouth on Sunday, September 20th. She also talked about the week ahead and previewed the trip to Washington DC to take on American University on Friday, September 25th and Towson on September 27th.

Maine will return home to host Albany on Friday, October 2nd at 3 p.m.

On Monday, the America East Conference announced that Annabelle Halkes was named the America East Goalkeeper and Rookie of the Week for the 3rd consecutive week.