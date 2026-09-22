Maine Hockey Ranked 31st in USCHO Preseason Poll
The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team has been ranked 31st in the Division I United States College Hockey Online Preseason Poll.
Maine received just 9 points.
The Top 20 Poll was
- Denver 973 (35 1st place votes)
- Michigan 915 (6 1st place votes)
- Michigan State 866 (7 1st place votes)
- North Dakota 850 (2 1st place votes)
- Minnesota Dulut 737
- Wisconsin 709
- Quinnipiac 692
- Western Michigan 653
- Providence 629
- Massachusetts 453
- Dartmouth 436
- Boston College 378
- Cornell 319
- Minnesota 285
- Connecticut 272
- Boston University 254
- Penn State 243
- Minnesota State 176
- Michigan Tech 145
- Merrimack 82
Other receiving votes were
- Augustana 70
- Ohio State 59
- St. Thomas 50
- Miami 49
- Bowling Green 39
- Colorado College 39
- Bentley 24
- Sacred Heart 17
- Clarkson 12
- Northeastern 11
- Maine 9
- Princeton 7
- Harvard 6
- Arizona State 5
- Notre Dame 5
- Brown 1
- New Hampshire 1
Maine opens the season on Friday, October 2nd and 3rd at Holy Cross. The Black Bears will play their 1st home games Friday, October 9th and 10th against preseason #7 Quinnipiac. You can listen to all the games with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on 92.9 The Ticket.
- Friday October 2 at Holy Cross
- Saturday October 3 at Holy Corss
- Friday October 9 vs. Quinnipiac
- Saturday, October 10 vs. Quinnipiac
- Friday October 23 vs. Colgate
- Saturday October 24 vs. Colgate
- Friday October 30 at Boston University
- Saturday October 31 at Boston University
- Friday November 6 vs. UMass
- Saturday November 7 vs. UMass
- Friday November 13 at Vermont
- Saturday November 14 at Vermont
- Friday November 20 vs. Boston College
- Saturday November 21 vs. Boston College
- Friday December 4 at UNH
- Saturday December 5 at UNH
- Friday December 11 at UMass Lowell
- Saturday December 19 vs. Army
- Friday January 1 vs. Miami University of Ohio
- Saturday January 2 vs. Miami University of Ohio
- Friday January 8 vs. Providence
- Saturday January 9 vs. Providence
- Friday January 15 at UConn
- Saturday January 16 at UConn
- Friday January 22 vs. UMass Lowell
- Saturday January 23 vs. UMass Lowell
- Saturday January 30 at Providence
- Friday February 5 vs. BU
- Friday February 12 at Merrimack
- Saturday February 13 at Merrimack
- Friday February 26 vs. Northeastern
- Saturday February 27 vs. Northeastern
- Friday March 5 vs. Vermont
Get our free mobile app