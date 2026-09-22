The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team has been ranked 31st in the Division I United States College Hockey Online Preseason Poll.

Maine received just 9 points.

The Top 20 Poll was

Denver 973 (35 1st place votes) Michigan 915 (6 1st place votes) Michigan State 866 (7 1st place votes) North Dakota 850 (2 1st place votes) Minnesota Dulut 737 Wisconsin 709 Quinnipiac 692 Western Michigan 653 Providence 629 Massachusetts 453 Dartmouth 436 Boston College 378 Cornell 319 Minnesota 285 Connecticut 272 Boston University 254 Penn State 243 Minnesota State 176 Michigan Tech 145 Merrimack 82

Other receiving votes were

Augustana 70

Ohio State 59

St. Thomas 50

Miami 49

Bowling Green 39

Colorado College 39

Bentley 24

Sacred Heart 17

Clarkson 12

Northeastern 11

Maine 9

Princeton 7

Harvard 6

Arizona State 5

Notre Dame 5

Brown 1

New Hampshire 1

Maine opens the season on Friday, October 2nd and 3rd at Holy Cross. The Black Bears will play their 1st home games Friday, October 9th and 10th against preseason #7 Quinnipiac. You can listen to all the games with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on 92.9 The Ticket.

Friday October 2 at Holy Cross

Saturday October 3 at Holy Corss

Friday October 9 vs. Quinnipiac

Saturday, October 10 vs. Quinnipiac

Friday October 23 vs. Colgate

Saturday October 24 vs. Colgate

Friday October 30 at Boston University

Saturday October 31 at Boston University

Friday November 6 vs. UMass

Saturday November 7 vs. UMass

Friday November 13 at Vermont

Saturday November 14 at Vermont

Friday November 20 vs. Boston College

Saturday November 21 vs. Boston College

Friday December 4 at UNH

Saturday December 5 at UNH

Friday December 11 at UMass Lowell

Saturday December 19 vs. Army

Friday January 1 vs. Miami University of Ohio

Saturday January 2 vs. Miami University of Ohio

Friday January 8 vs. Providence

Saturday January 9 vs. Providence

Friday January 15 at UConn

Saturday January 16 at UConn

Friday January 22 vs. UMass Lowell

Saturday January 23 vs. UMass Lowell

Saturday January 30 at Providence

Friday February 5 vs. BU

Friday February 12 at Merrimack

Saturday February 13 at Merrimack

Friday February 26 vs. Northeastern

Saturday February 27 vs. Northeastern

Friday March 5 vs. Vermont

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