Maine Hockey Ranked 31st in USCHO Preseason Poll

Maine Hockey Ranked 31st in USCHO Preseason Poll

Photo Chris Popper

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team has been ranked 31st in the Division I United States College Hockey Online Preseason Poll.

Maine received just 9 points.

The Top 20 Poll was

  1. Denver 973 (35 1st place votes)
  2. Michigan  915 (6 1st place votes)
  3. Michigan State 866 (7 1st place votes)
  4. North Dakota 850 (2 1st place votes)
  5. Minnesota Dulut 737
  6. Wisconsin 709
  7. Quinnipiac 692
  8. Western Michigan 653
  9. Providence 629
  10. Massachusetts 453
  11. Dartmouth 436
  12. Boston College 378
  13. Cornell 319
  14. Minnesota 285
  15. Connecticut 272
  16. Boston University 254
  17. Penn State 243
  18. Minnesota State 176
  19. Michigan Tech 145
  20. Merrimack 82

Other receiving votes were

  • Augustana 70
  • Ohio State 59
  • St. Thomas 50
  • Miami 49
  • Bowling Green 39
  • Colorado College 39
  • Bentley 24
  • Sacred Heart 17
  • Clarkson 12
  • Northeastern 11
  • Maine 9
  • Princeton 7
  • Harvard 6
  • Arizona State 5
  • Notre Dame 5
  • Brown 1
  • New Hampshire 1

Maine opens the season on Friday, October 2nd and 3rd at Holy Cross. The Black Bears will play their 1st home games Friday, October 9th and 10th against preseason #7 Quinnipiac.  You can listen to all the games with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on 92.9 The Ticket.

  • Friday October 2 at Holy Cross
  • Saturday October 3 at Holy Corss
  • Friday October 9 vs. Quinnipiac
  • Saturday, October 10 vs. Quinnipiac
  • Friday October 23 vs. Colgate
  • Saturday October 24 vs. Colgate
  • Friday October 30 at Boston University
  • Saturday October 31 at Boston University
  • Friday November 6 vs. UMass
  • Saturday November 7 vs. UMass
  • Friday November 13 at Vermont
  • Saturday November 14 at Vermont
  • Friday November 20 vs. Boston College
  • Saturday November 21 vs. Boston College
  • Friday December 4 at UNH
  • Saturday December 5 at UNH
  • Friday December 11 at UMass Lowell
  • Saturday December 19 vs. Army
  • Friday January 1 vs. Miami University of Ohio
  • Saturday January 2 vs. Miami University of Ohio
  • Friday January 8 vs. Providence
  • Saturday January 9 vs. Providence
  • Friday January 15 at UConn
  • Saturday January 16 at UConn
  • Friday January 22 vs. UMass Lowell
  • Saturday January 23 vs. UMass Lowell
  • Saturday January 30 at Providence
  • Friday February 5 vs. BU
  • Friday February 12 at Merrimack
  • Saturday February 13 at Merrimack
  • Friday February 26 vs. Northeastern
  • Saturday February 27 vs. Northeastern
  • Friday March 5 vs. Vermont
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LOOK: Biggest cities in Maine 150 years ago

Sta﻿cker compiled a list of the biggest cities in Maine 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

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