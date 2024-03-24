Maine Softball Walked-Off by UMBC 4-2

The University of Maryland Baltimore College beat the Maine Black Bear Softball Team 4-2 on Sunday, March 24th, as the Retrievers hit a 2-run homer in the 9th inning for a walk-off win.

Maine had tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the 6th inning on a solo home run by Anna Margetis to left field. It was her 2nd homer of the season.

Katie Joe Moery had a double. It was her 5th double of the season. Moery is batting .309 on the season.

Rylee Kent and Kennedy Priest each singled for Maine.

Isabelle True started in the circle for Maine and went 4.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. She struck out and walked 4. Kaly Thomas took the loss, and is 1-5 on the season. She allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Maine is now 1-21 on the season and 0-3 in America East conference play. The Black Bears will open the home portion of their schedule next weekend, hosting Albany. They'll play 2 games on Saturday, March 30th at noon and 2 p.m. and then a single game on Sunday, Easter, March 31st at 11 a.m.