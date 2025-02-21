Maine Softball Wins 1st of Season and 1st Under New Coach Kimberly Stiles

The Maine Softball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, Friday morning with a 9-1 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the MardiGras Classic in Alabama. The win was the 1st as a Black Bear for new coach Kimberly Stiles.

Gabby Papushka had a big day at the plate for Maine. The centerfielder went 3-4 with a homer and triple, driving in 3 runs. Kyrah Haba-Dailey went 2-3 as the lead-off hitter, with a double and scored 3 runs. Eviana Robles had a double.

Maine outhit Texas A&M Corpus Christi 10-4.

Madison Simmerman started for Maine in the circle and allowed just 3 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 2 and walked 2 batters in evening her record at 1-1. Alysen Rieth pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Maine will play Lipscomb Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and then Saturday at 10 a.m. The Black Bears will also play Notre Dame on Saturday at 3 p.m. and then South Alabama on Sunday at 1:30.

Maine is 1-4 after their win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.