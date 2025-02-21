Maine Softball Wins 1st of Season and 1st Under New Coach Kimberly Stiles

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Softball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, Friday morning with a 9-1 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the MardiGras Classic in Alabama. The win was the 1st as a Black Bear for new coach Kimberly Stiles.

Gabby Papushka had a big day at the plate for Maine. The centerfielder went 3-4 with a homer and triple, driving in 3 runs. Kyrah Haba-Dailey went 2-3 as the lead-off hitter, with a double and scored 3 runs. Eviana Robles had a double.

Maine outhit Texas A&M Corpus Christi 10-4.

Madison Simmerman started for Maine in the circle and allowed just 3 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 2 and walked 2 batters in evening her record at 1-1. Alysen Rieth pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.

Maine will play Lipscomb Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and then Saturday at 10 a.m. The Black Bears will also play Notre Dame on Saturday at 3 p.m. and then South Alabama on Sunday at 1:30.

Maine is 1-4 after their win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

