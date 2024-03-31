Maine Softball’s Rally Comes up Short – Fall to Albany 4-3 Sunday

The Maine Softball Team was trailing 4-0 going into the bottom of the 5th inning and pushed across 3 runs on Sunday, March 31st, but it wasn't enough, and the Black Bears fell to the Great Danes 4-3.

Isabelle True started in the circle for Maine, and allowed 3 runs, all earned on 8 hits in 4.0 innings. She struck out and walked 1. Taking the loss, she is now 0-7 on the season.

Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the 5th inning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2.

Kaly Thomas pitched the 6th and 7th innings allowing just 1 hit and striking out 3.

Albany outhit Maine 11-7..

Katie Jo Moery was 2-4 with a run batted in. Anna Margetis was 2-3. Nora Campo the catcher had a double. Kenedee Giddens, and Rylee Kent each singled.

Caitlyn Mitros was 3-4 for Albany. Morgan Petty was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and Maddi Petrella was 2-4 with a double. Sara Anderson had 2 hits.

The Great Danes were 3-4 in stolen base attempts.

Albany is now 14 -6 overall, while Maine falls to 1-24 overall and 0-6 in America East Conference Play.

The Black Bears will host St. Joseph's College on Wednesday, April 3rd at 4 p.m. and then Bryant University in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 6th at noon and 2 p.m. and then a single game on Sunday, April 7th at 12 noon.