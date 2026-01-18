Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Saturday January 17
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 17th.
Girls Basketball
- Buckfield 42 Islesboro 19
- Caribou 51 Foxcroft Academy 41
- Deer Isle-Stonington 65 East Grand 21
- Ellsworth 48 Presque Isle 45
- Freeport 40 York 34
- Gardiner 74 Lawrence 60
- Gorham 56 Portland 33
- Gray-New Gloucester 66 Poland 36
- Greenville 36 Rangeley 20
- Hermon 48 Old Town 39
- Hodgdon 49 Fort Fairfield 45
- Leavitt 39 Lincoln Academy 32
- Massabesic 51 Deering 48
- Mount View 45 MCI 38
- Oceanside 68 Cony 46
- South Porland 37 Marshwood 28
- Stearns 57 Fort Kent 30
- Thornton Academy 47 Bonny Eagle 14
- Traip Academy 54 Waynflete 39
- Vinalhaven 45 Telstar 33
- Wells 34 Cape Elizabeth 33
- Windham 66 Falmouth 28
- Winslow 64 Waterville 25
Boys Basketball
- Buckfield 70 Islesboro 63
- Cape Elizabeth 65 Wells 58
- Caribou 50 Foxcroft Academy 47
- Cony 75 Oceanside 71
- Deer Isle-Stonington 68 East Grand 40
- Deering 91 Massabesic 47
- Ellsworth 61 Presque Isle 50
- Fort Kent 80 Stearns 55
- Gardiner 53 Lawrence 43
- Hermon 50 Old Town 38
- Hodgdon 70 Fort Fairfield 50
- Lincoln Academy 52 Leavitt 46
- MDI 83 Washington Academy 44
- Mount View 64 MCI 25
- Orono 76 Houlton 32
- Poland 73 Gray-New Gloucester 45
- Portland 61 Gorham 30
- Rangeley Lakes 56 Greenville 36
- Scarborough 53 Biddeford 26
- Shead 56 Lee Academy 50
- South Portland 71 Marshwood 26
- Thornton Academy 64 Bonny Eagle 32
- Waynflete 64 Traip Academy 53
- Windham 78 Falmouth 42
- Winslow 55 Waterville 52
- York 58 Freeport 52
Girls Hockey
- Biddeford/TA/Kenn/Wells 6 Portland Coop 1
- Red Hornets 7 Greely/GNG 0
- York 3 Black Tigers 2
Boys Hockey
- Bgr/Brw.Narra/Skowhegan 5 Hampden/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI 5
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 4 Trail Blazers 3
- Kennebunk/Wells Coop 2 Leavitt.Poland/GNG/Oak Hill 1
- Thornton Academy 12 Marshwood/Noble/Sanford/Traip Academy 0
