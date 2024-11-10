Maine State High School Field Hockey Champions Crowned

The Maine State High School Field Hockey champions were crowned on Saturday, November 9th, with the 3 championship games being played at Edward Little High School in Auburn.

Congratulations to all!

Class A

Cheverus defeated Brewer 3-1

Cheverus repeats as State Champion, They also won Class A in 2021. Brewer's win over Skowhegan in the Northern Regional Championship marked the 1st time that Skowhegan didn't play in the State Title Game since 2001 (excluding 2020 when there were no championship games because of COVID. )

Class B

Belfast defeated Yarmouth 2-1

Belfast won their 1st title in 13 years, having last won the State Title in 2011. They were the State runnerups in 2012 and 2016. Yarmouth was playing in their first ever Class B title game.

Class C

Winthrop defeated Dexter 2-1 in overtime

Winthrop has now won 4 consecutive State Championships, having won in 2021, 2022, 2023 and now 2024. They beat Dexter in the 2023 State Title Game by an identical 2-1 score.

