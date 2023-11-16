Maine Uses Strong 2nd Half to Beat Northwestern State in Florida 78-65

The Maine Men's Basketball Team used a strong 2nd Half, outscoring Northwestern State 44-3 to beat them 78-65 in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday afternoon, November 16th

Maine led 34-33 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 4 players in double figures. AJ Lopez led all scorers with a game-high 10 points. Kellen Tynes and JaShonte Wright-McLeish each finished with 14 points while Peter Filipovity had 11 points.

Filipovity just missed a double-double as he had a game-high 9 rebounds. Each team finished with 33 rebounds.

Maine shot 42.68 percent from the field in the 1st half, going 12-28. In the 2nd Half they shot a blistering 15-24, 62.50 percent from the field, to finish 27-52, 51.9 percent. They were 8-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and 16-20 from the free throw line.

Northwestern State was led by Jamison Epps with 16 points while Cliff Davis had 14 points.

Northwestern State was 24-58 from the field, shooting 41.4 percent. They were 7-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 10-17 from the free throw line.

Northwestern State falls to 1-3 on the season while Maine improves to 2-2.

Maine will play Presbyterian College in Jacksonville on Friday, November 17th. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 3:30 p.m.