Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Tuesday, October 13.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores

Field Hockey

Cony 1 Oceanside 0

Falmouth 3 Gorham 2

Boys Soccer

Calais 6 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Edward Little 4 Brewer 1

Katahdin 6 Southern Aroostook 1

Madawaska 7 Central Aroostook 1

Washburn 2 Maine School of Science and Math 2

Wisdom 2 Van Buren 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 3 Wisdom 2

Gorham 0 Portland 0

Greely 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Katahdin 3 Southern Aroostook 1

Lewiston 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Madawaska 1 Central Aroostook 0

Maranacook 8 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Monmouth Academy 3 Winthrop 0

Morse 1 Leavitt 1

Penobscot Valley 3 Ashland 2

Traip Academy 3 Fryeburg Academy 0

Washburn 6 Maine School of Science and Math 1

Washington Academy 2 Lee Academy 1

Yarmouth 2 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Massabesic/Sacopee 1

Camden Hills 3 Brewer 2

Edward Little 3 Lake Region 0

Falmouth 3 Yarmouth 2

GSA 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

Gorham 3 Windham 0

Greely 3 Gardiner 1

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Nokomis 0

Medomak Valley 3 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 0

Mount Ararat 3 Cony 0

MDI 3 Ellsworth 1

Narraguagus 3 Machias 1

NYA/Freeport 3 Brunswick 0

South Portland 3 Deering 0

Thornton Academy 3 Portland 0

Westbrook 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Woodland 3 Bucksport 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 12th-October 17th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 18th. Voting will take place Monday October 19th - Thursday October 22nd at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 23rd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week October 12th-October 17th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 18th. Voting will take place Monday October 19th - Thursday October 22nd at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 23rd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week HERE