Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 11
Here are they Boy's and Girl's High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, December 11th.
Girl's Basketball
- Ashland 60 Washburn 17
- Bangor 50 MDI 33
- Camden Hills 58 Skowhegan 33
- Central Aroostook 55 Madawaska 26
- Erskine Academy 67 Lincoln Academy 49
- Forest Hills 50 Islesboro 28
- Foxcroft Academy 49 John Bapst 41
- Gardiner 61 Nokomis 26
- Gray-New Gloucester 62 Leavitt 13
- Hermon 61 Belfast 29
- Hodgdon 50 East Grand 22
- Lawrence 59 Messalonskee 24
- Lisbon 33 Waterville 32
- Maranacook 48 Mount View 47
- Medomak Valley 34 Morse 25
- Oak Hill 51 Mountain Valley 21
- Oceanside 71 Cony 49
- Poland 50 Lake Region 44
- Sacopee Valley 50 Telstar 18
- Southern Aroostook 71 Easton 21
- Temple Academy 41 Pine Tree Academy 29
- Winslow 30 Madison 20
- Winthrop 50 Old Orchard Beach 43
Boy's Basketball
- Belfast 45 Hermon 43
- Camden Hills 72 Skowhegan 42
- Cony 89 Oceanside 61
- Dexter 58 Central 38
- Erskine Academy 55 Lincoln Academy 44
- Forest Hills 62 Islesboro 56
- Gardiner 72 Nokomis 65
- GSA 60 Narraguagus 33
- Hodgdon 82 East Grand 8
- Lake Region 65 Poland 54
- Lisbon 61 Waterville 55
- Machias 83 Woodland 73
- Madison 55 Winslow 41
- Madawaska 67 Central Aroostook 55
- MCI 46 Bucksport 42
- Maranacook 54 Mount View 53
- Mattanawcook Academy 70 Penobscot Valley 45
- Medomak Valley 73 Morse 27
- Messalonskee 59 Lawrence 54
- Monmouth Academy 87 Mount Abram 57
- MDI 63 Bangor 51
- Pine Tree Academy 92 Temple Academy 28
- Sacopee Valley 55 Telstar 50
- Washburn 58 Ashland 16
Girl's Hockey
- Cheverus 6 Portland 1
- Greeley/Gray-New Gloucester 2 Gardiner 1
Boy's Hockey
- Cony 4 Messalonskee 3
