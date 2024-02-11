Maine Women’ Basketball Beats UNH 67-48

The Maine Women's Basketball team beat the University of New Hampshire 67-48 in front of a sold-out crowd at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, February 10th.

Maine led 23-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-29 at the Half. The Black Bears were up 52-40 a the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Anne Simon, returning from an ankle injury led all scorers with 33 points. She had 5 3-pointers moving into 7th place on the Maine Women's Basketball All-Time 3-Point Made List with 171.

Adrianna Smith recorded her 17th double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points while ripping down a season-high 17 rebounds. Simon recorded her 600th career rebound and had 992 career points, just 8 points shy of 1000.

Sarah Talon had a season-high 15 points, including 2 3-pointers.

Maine went 10-29 from beyond the 3-point arc. Caroline Bornemann had 1-3 pointer and Olivia Rockwood had 2 3-pointers.

Maine outrebounded New Hampshire 43-35 and only had 10 turnovers in the game, compared to the Wildcat's 11.

Lucia Melero was the leading scorer for UNH with 12 points.

UNH is now 9-15 overall and 3-8 in America East.

Maine is 16-8 overall and 9-1 in America East.

The Black Bears will host Bryant University on Thursday, February 15th at 6 p.m. If you can't be at The Pit to root on the Black Bears be sure to listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket. The pregame with Don Shields starts at 5:30 p.m.