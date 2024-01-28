Maine Women Beat Binghamton 59-56 to Split New York Trip

The Maine Women's Basketball Team was down by 10 at the Half, but used a 17-5 3rd Quarter run to take a 35-33 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter and hung on to beat Binghamton 59-56 on Saturday, January 27th.

Adrianna Smith continued her incredible run of double-doubles this season, recording her 15th of the season in Maine's 18 games. She had a game-high 19 points while ripping down 15 rebounds. Paula Gallego had her 1st career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Anne Simon had 12 points and Olivia Rockwood had 11 points.

Maine shot 19-57 from the field, while draining 8 3-pointers in the game. Rockwood had 3 3's, Gallego had 2 3's. and Simon had 1 3-pointer. Skowhegan's Jaycie Christopher had 2 3-pointers. Maine was 13-20 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Binghamton 40-28.

Denai Bowman and Jadyn Weltz each had 14 points for the Bearcats.

Binghamton is now 7-13 overall and 2-5 in America East.

The Black Bears are now 13-8 overall and 6-1 in America East. Maine returns home to take on UMass Lowell on Thursday February 1st at 6 p.m. If you can't head to The Pit to watch the game, you can listen to Don Shields with the call of the game. The pregame starts at 5:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.