Maine Women Beat Duquesne 80-72

The Maine Women's Basketball Team continued their dominance over the Atlantic 10 this season, beating Duquesne 80-72 on Wednesday, December 20th, in the Tulane Tournament.

Maine led 22-17 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 44-32 at the end of the 1st Half and 57-52 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Skowhegan native Jaycie Christopher led Maine in scoring with a career-high 7 3-pointers for 21 points. Anne Simon had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Adrianna Smith had 8 points with a double-double, dishing 10 assists and ripping down a game-high 15 rebounds. Caroline Bornemann had 13 points and Paula Gallego had 11 points.

Maine had 14 3-pointers, with 7 of them coming from Christopher. Paula Gallego had 3 3's and Anne Simon, Caroline Bornemann, Sarah Talon and Anna Kahelin each draining 1 3-pointer.

Maine was a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line.

Duquesne was led by Megan McConnell with 18 points. Naelle Bernard had 15 points and Ayanna Townsend had 12 points.

Duquesne sank 8 3-pointers and were 6-7 from the free throw line.

Duquesne is now 6-5 on the year, while Maine improves to 7-5.

The Black Bears will now play Tulane in the Tulane Holiday Tournament on Thursday, December 21st. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. with the pregame starting at 2 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

