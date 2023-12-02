Maine Women Beat Fordham 74-62 on Saturday

The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Fordham 74-62 on the road in Bronx, New York on Saturday afternoon, December 2nd.

Maine led 21-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears were on top 54-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Anne Simon led all scorers with a game-high 27 points, including going 4-6 from beyond the 3-point arc, and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. Adrianna Smith had a double-double, scoring 16 points and ripping down a game-high14 rebounds. Sera Hodgson finished with 12 points, going 4-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Maine shot a blazing hot 8-13 (61.54 percent) from the field in the 1st Quarter. They ended up 28-54 for 51.9 percent. They were an impressive 11-27 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-9 from the free throw line.

Fordham was led by Taylor Donaldson with 21 points. Emy Hayford had 11 points and Matilda Flood and Taya Davis finished with 10 points each.

Fordham shot 21-59 from the field (35.6 percent) They were 5-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and 15-19 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Fordham 40-28.

Fordham, out of the Atlantic 10 conference drops to 5-3.

Maine is now 5-4 overall. Maine finally returns home to The Pit, for the 1st time since November 14th when they will host Harvard on Wednesday, December 6th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m.