Maine Women Beat Louisiana Tech 60-54 in Game 2 of Vibrant Thanksgiving Classic

The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Louisiana Tech 60-54 in their 2nd game of the Vibrant Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines Iowa.

Maine led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-26 at the Half. The Black Bears led 43-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

After shooting just 26.2 percent from the field on Friday night, the Black Bears shot much better on Saturday, shooting a respectable 40.0 percent from the field, going 22-55. They were 9-30 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-9 from the free throw line.

Olivia Rockwood led all scorers, with a game-high 18 points. Caroline Bornemann had 13 points and Adrianna Smith finished with 11 points for the Black Bears. Smith ripped down a game-high 13 rebounds to give her a double-double on the afternoon

Maine outrebounded Louisiana Tech 35-30.

Louisiana Tech had 2 players in double-figures. Silvia Nativi had 13 points while Salma Bates finished with 10 points.

Louisiana Tech is now 2-3, while Maine improves to 4-2. The Black Bears will play host Drake on Sunday afternoon, with the game tipping off at 3 p.m. The pregame with Don Shields on 92.9 The Ticket begins at 2:30 p;m.

Maine then will host Indiana University on Thursday, November 30th at 7 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The Black Bears then play at Fordham on Saturday, December 2nd at 2 p.m. before finally returning home to Orono after 3 weeks, when they will host Harvard on Wednesday, December 6th at 6 p.m.