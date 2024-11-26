Maine Women Beat Stonehill 87-75 with Strong 27-13 2nd Quarter

The Maine Women's Basketball Team snapped a 3-game losing streak beating the Stonehill Skyhawks 87-75 thanks to a 27-13 2nd Quarter on Tuesday night, November 26th in Connecticut.

Maine trailed 27-23 at the end of the 1st Quarter but led 50-40 at the end of the 1st Half by outscoring Stonehill by 14 points, 27-13 in the 2nd Quarter. The Black Bears led 67-58 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caroline Bornemann had her 4th double-double of the season for Maine, scoring 21 points and ripping down 12 rebounds. Caroline Dotsey led the Black Bears with 26 points, going 5-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Sera Hodgson had 12 points.

Maine shot a red-hot 47.0 percent from the field, going 31-66 on the night. In the 2nd Quarter they were a blazing 10-15. The Black Bears drained 14 3-pointers on the night, going 14-39 and were 11-17 from the free throw line.

Stonehill had 4 players in double figures. Megan Sias had 23 points, Sharn Hayward 18 points and Brooke Paquette finished with 14 points. Kylie Swider had a double-double finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Stonehill shot a red-hot 47.5 percent from the field going 28-59. They were 5-16 from beyond the 3-point arc and a near-perfect 14-15 from the free throw line.

Maine only turned the ball over 6 times on the night while Stonehill turned the ball over 15 times.

Stonehill is now 2-4 overall.

Maine is now 3-4 and will play at Indiana University on Sunday, December 1st at 2 p.m.