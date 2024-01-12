Maine Women Beat UNH 78-52 Improve to 3-0 in America East

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the University of New Hampshire 78-52 behind Adrianna Smith's 11th double-double of the season. The win moved the Black Bears to 3-0 in America East Conference play.

Maine led 19-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-21 at the Half. The Black Bears were on top 53-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith had 28 points while ripping down 15 rebounds for Maine. Olivia Rockwood had 12 points and Anne Simon finished with 11 points.

The Black Bears were 27-55 from the field, shooting 49.1 percent. They hit 9 3-pointers on the night, and a near-perfect 15-16 from the free throw line.

Rockwood had 4 3-pointers for the Black Bears, and Caroline Bornemann had 2 3's. Simon, Anna Kahelin and Jaycie Christopher all sank a 3-pointer for Maine.

UNH was led by Bella Stuart with 14 points. Maggie Cavanaugh and Clara Gomez each had 8 points.

UNH shot 19-45 from the field (42.2 percent). They had 5 3-pointers and were 9-12 from the free throw line.

UNH is now 6-10 overall and 0-3 in America East.

Maine is 10-7 overall and 3-0 in America East. Maine returns home on Thursday, January 18th to play the University of Maryland Baltimore County, with the tip-off at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields on the call, with the pregame beginning at 5:30 p.m.