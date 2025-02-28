Maine Women Defeat UNH 62-48 as Vachon Sets All-Time UMaine Women’s Basketball Head Coach Wins Record [PHOTOS]

The Maine Women's Basketball Team closed out their 2024-25 home season on Thursday night, beating the University of New Hampshire 62-48. The win was Coach Amy Vachon's 168th, surpassing her mentor Joanne Palombo-McCallie to become the all-time winningest Head Coach in UMaine Women's Basketball History.

In the game Maine led 16-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 41-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Asta Blauenfeldt with 18 points, playing 39 of the 40 minutes. She had 4 3-pointers in the game. Paula Gallego had 13 points and Caroline Bornemann finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and ripping down 10 rebounds.

Maine shot 51.1 percent from the field, going 23-45. They were 10-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and 6-12 from the free throw line.

UNH is now 10-19 overall and 4-12 in America East.

Maine is 14-14 overall and 9-6 in America East. The Black Bears conclude the regular season on Saturday, March 1st at 2 p.m. when they play at Bryant University. The game will be broadcast on our sister station I-95, WWMJ because of the High School Basketball Tournament. Join Don Shields for the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

