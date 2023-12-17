Maine Women Drain 13 3-Pointers but Fall to James Madison 78-71

The Maine Women's Basketball Team was making it rain at The Pit at the Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon, draining 13 3-pointers, including 10 3's in the 1st Half, but fell to James Madison 78-71.

Maine led 21-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 41-33 at the end of the 1st Half. But James Madison outscored Maine 29-16 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 62-57 lead.

Maine was led by Anne Simon who finished with 34 points and a career high 8-3 pointers. Adrianna Smith had 19 points including 1 3-pointer. Jaycie Christopher had 3 3's and Caroline Bornemann had a 3-pointer.

Maine was 27-78 from the field, shooing 34.6 percent. They were 4-6 from the free throw line.

James Madison was led by Kseniaa Kozlova with 20 points. Peyton McDaniel had 18 points and Jamia Hazell finished with 12 points.

James Madison shot 31-56 from the field shooting 55.4 percent. They were 12-15 from the free throw line.

James Madison improves to 8-3 on the season.

Maine is now 6-5.. The Black Bears travel to New Orleans for the Tulane Holiday Tournament.. They will play Duquesne University on Wednesday December 20th at 3:30 p.m. The pregame starts at 3 p.m. .on 92.9 The Ticket.

