Maine Women Drain 14 3’s in 70-59 Win Over Bryant

The Maine Women's Basketball Team drained 14 3-pointers, matching a season high, beating Bryant 70-59 in Smithfield, Rhode Island Saturday afternoon.

Olivia Rockwood set a career-high of 24 points scoring, dropping 8 3-pointers herself!

Adrianna Smith recorded her 16th double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and ripping down 13 rebounds. She was just 2 assists away from a triple-double, having 8 on the afternoon.

Caroline Bornemann had 2 3-pointers, and Sarah Talon and Sera Hodgson each had 1 3-pointer for the Black Bears who were 14-45 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Maine went 10-12 from the free throw line.

Bryant had 3 players in double figures, with Mariona Planes Fortuny scoring 19 points, Kemari Reynolds 17 points and Silvia Gonzalez 13 points.

Bryant is 10-12 overall and 3-6 in America East Conference play.

The Black Bears are now 15-8 overall and 8-1 in America East Conference play. Maine returns home for a single game this week, hosting the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, February 10th at 2 p.m. The UMaine Women's Basketball Team will be celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Celebration.

If you can't make it to The Pit to root on the UMaine Women's Basketball Team, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields, with the pregame beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app