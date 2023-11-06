Maine Women Drop Season Opener at Quinnipiac 70-57

The Maine Women's Basketball Team lost their 2023-24 season opener to the Quinnipiac Bobcats 70-57 in Hamden Connecticut on Monday night, November 6th.

Maine led 19-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Quinnipiac led at the Half by 2 points 33-31. The Bobcats led 54-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, after outscoring Maine 21-10 in the decisive 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 3 players in double-figures. Anne Simon had 11 points while Sarah Talon and Adrianna Smith each had 10 points.

Maine shot 35.8 % from the field, going 24-67. They were just 4-25 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine was 5-8 from the free throw line.

Anna Foley led all scorers with 21 points. Jackie Grisdale had 17 points and Ella O'Donnell had 16 points for the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac shot 50.9 % from the field going 27-53. The were 6-13 from beyond the 3-point arc, and were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Quinnipiac 38-28.

Quinnipiac is 1-0 on the season while Maine starts 0-1.

Maine is back in action on Thursday, November 9th when they play at La Salle University in Philadelphia. Tip-off is at 4:30. You can hear the pregame starting at 4 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket and online at WEZQ Internet Radio, as well as our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. Maine will play at home in The Pit for their home opener on Sunday, November 12th against the University of Massachusetts at 1 p.m.