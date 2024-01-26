Maine Women Fall to Albany 54-47 Snapping 5-game Winning Streak

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the University of Albany Great Danes in New York, on Thursday night, January 26th by a score of 54-47. The loss snapped the Black Bears' 5-game winning streak and was their 1st loss in America East Conference Play.

Albany led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 26-19 at the Half. Maine drew to within 1 point at the end of the 3rd Quarter 35-34.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith with 17 points and 11 rebounds for her 14th double-double on the season, and 4th consecutive double-double. Caroline Bornemann had 9 points.

Maine shot an uncharacteristically 28.1 percent from the floor, going just 18-64. They were 4-6 from the free throw line, and had 7 3-pointers on the night.

Maine had a slight edge in rebounding, outrebounding Albany 39-36 and had 11 turnovers compared to the Great Danes' 17 turnovers.

But Albany had 3 players in double-figures and shot 20-45 (44.percent) from the field. Deja Evans had 17 points to lead Albany while Sarah Karpell had 14 points and Kayla Cooper had 10 points.

Albany now leads America East with a 6-0 record and a 13 game winning streak. Maine and Vermont are tied for 2nd with a 5-1 record.

Maine and Albany will meet again, on Saturday, March 2nd at 1 p.m. in Orono.

The Black Bears will play at Binghamton on Saturday, January 27th at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with Don Shields broadcasting the game. The pregame starts at 1:30 p.m.

Maine returns home to host UMass-Lowell on Thursday, February 1st at 6 p.m.