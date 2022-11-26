Maine Women Fall to Kansas 76-49 on Friday

The Maine Black Bears fell to the Kansas Jayhawks 76-49 on Friday, November 25th in the St. Mary's Classic in California.

Kansas led 26-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 44-28 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 63-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine shot just 35.1 % from the field, going 20-57. They were 7-18 (38.9%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 2-4 from the free throw line.

Maine was led by Caroline Bornemann who had a team-high 14 points and 7 rebounds. Abbe Laurence had 10 points. Mainers Jaycie Christopher and Sarah Talon each had 5 points.

Kansas had 5 players in double figures. Zakiyah Franklin had a game-high 21 points. Taiyanna Jackson had 14 points, Wyvette Mayberry had 13 points, Holly Kersgieter had 11 points and Chandler Prater had 10 points.

Kansas was 31-62 (50%) from the field and 2-15 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 12-14 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 2-3 while Kansas is 4-0.

Maine will play Niagara University at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 26th. That game will be broadcast starting at 2:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

They then stay out on the West Coast to play Gonzaga University Monday, November 28th at 9 p.m. before returning home to play Princeton Friday, December 2nd at The Pit at 7 p.m.