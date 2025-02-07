Maine Women Fall to NJIT 61-56 Snapping 5-Game Winning Streak

The Maine Women Basketball Team fell to the New Jersey Institute of Technology 61-56 on the road, Thursday, February 6th. The loss snapped the Black Bears' 5 game winning streak.

NJIT led 18-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 28-25 at the end of the 1st Half. NJIT was up 43-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was trailing by 3 points, 59-56 with 40 seconds left. They had a chance to tie the game with 6 seconds left, but Caroline Dotsey's 3-point attempt was no-good.

Maine was led by Caroline Bornemann with 22 points. Caroline Dotsey had 12 points.

Maine shot 41.8 percent from the field, going 23-55. They were 7-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and 3-4 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 32-29

Alejandra Zuniga led NJIT with 26 points.

NJIT shot 45.1 percent from the field, going 23-51. They were 5-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 10-16 from the free throw line.

NJIT is now 8-15 overall and 5-5 in America East.

Maine is now 12-11 overall and 7-3 in America East. The Black Bears will play at the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus on Saturday, February 8 at 2 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game on 92. 9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app