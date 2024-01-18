Maine Women Improve to 4-0 in America East with 76-47 Win Over UMBC

The Maine Women's Basketball Team improved to 4-0 in America East with a 76-47 win over the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) at The Pit on Thursday, January 18th.

UMBC led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but from there it was all Maine. Maine outscored UMBC 21-9 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 34-23 lead at the half. The Black Bears led 54-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith had a season-high 33 points to lead the way for the Black Bears and had her 12th double-double of the season, ripping down 12 rebounds. Anne Simon, Sarah Talon and Oliva Rockwood each had 10 points.

Maine had 7 3-pointers on the night. Smith, Simon and Rockwood each had 2-3's, with Idan Shlush having the other for Maine. The Black Bears were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded UMBC 42-23.

The Black Bears shot 50.8 percent from the field going 32-63.

UMBC was led by Anna Blount with 13 points, while Laura Lacambra had 10 points.

Maine, now 11-7 overall and 4-0 in America East will host the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday, January 25th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m with Don Shields on the microphone.

UMBC is 6-11 overall and 2-3 in America East.