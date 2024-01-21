Maine Women Improve to 5-0 in America East with 81-39 Win Over NJIT

For the 1st time since the 2003-04 season, the Maine Women's Basketball Team are 5-0 in America East with a 81-39 blowout win over the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on Saturday afternoon, January 20th.

Maine led 22-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 49-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 68-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caroline Bornemann had a season-high 27 points and ripped down 12 rebounds for a double-double. Anne Simon passed Emily Ellis and is now 7th on Maine's All-Time Scoring List with 1707 points, after scoring 20 points Adrianna Smith had her 13th double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Black Bears shot a sizzling 44.6 percent from the field, going 29-65 and had 9 3-pointers on the day. They were an efficient 14-21 from the foul line.

Bornemann had 5 3-pointers while Jaycie Christopher, the sophomore from Skowhegan had 2 3-pointes. Simon and Smith each had a 3-pointer.

Maine outrebounded NJIT 48-28

NJIT was led by Alejandra Zuniga with 15 points.

NJIT is now 8-10 overall and 0-5 in America East

The Black Bears, 12-7 overall and 5-0 in America East. They will play at the University of Albany, also 5-0 in America East, on Thursday, January 25th. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. Join Don Shields for the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.