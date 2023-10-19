Maine Women Picked 2nd in American East Preseason Poll, Simon and Smith Chosen to All-Conference Preseason Team

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team was picked to finish 2nd in the preseason poll released Thursday morning, by the coaches of the America East Conference.

Vermont was picked 1st, with 63 points and 7 1st place votes, while Maine finished with 58 points and the other 2 1st place votes.

Additionally Anne Simon and Adrianna Smith were chosen to the All-Conference Preseason Team.

Anne Simon, Maine – Gr., Guard

Four-time All-Conference selection

Averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game

2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year

Career averages: 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals per game

Adrianna Smith, Maine – Jr., Forward

2022-23 America East Player of the Year

2022-23 First-Team All-Conference

Led #AEHoops in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (9.5)

Averaged 23.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 16 conference games.

Preseason Poll

School Points (1st Place) 1. Vermont 63 (7) 2. Maine 58 (2) 3. UAlbany 48 4. Binghamton 39 5. NJIT 38 6. UMBC 32 7. Bryant 18 8. New Hampshire 17 9. UMass Lowell 11

The Maine Women's Basketball games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, as well as on 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Women's 2023-24 Basketball Schedule

Monday November 6 at Quinnipiac University 5:30 p.m.

Thursday November 9 at LaSalle University

Sunday November 12 vs. University of Massachusetts 1 p.m.

Tuesday November 14 vs. University of Rhode Island 6 p.m.

Friday November 24 University of Richmond at Drake Tournament 5:30 p.m,.

Saturday November 25 Louisiana Tech at Drake Tournament 3 p.m.

Sunday November 26 at Drake Tournament 3 p.m.

Thursday November 30 vs. Indiana University 7 p.m. in Portland

Saturday December 2 at Fordham University

Wednesday December 6 vs. Harvard University 6 p.m.

Sunday December 17 vs. James Madison University 1 p.m.

Wednesday December 20 at Tulane Holiday Tournament

Thursday December 21 at Tulane Holiday Tournament

Saturday December 30 at University of Pennsylvania

Thursday January 4 at University of Massachusetts Lowell

Saturday January 6 at University of Vermont

Thursday January 11 at University of New Hampshire

Thursday January 18 vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County 6 p.m.

Saturday January 30 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology 1 p.m.

Thursday January 25 at University of Albany

Saturday January 27 at Binghamton University

Thursday February 1 vs. University of Massachusetts Lowell 6 p.m.

Saturday February 3 at Bryant University

Saturday February 10 vs. University of New Hampshire 2 p.m.

Thursday February 15 vs. Bryant University 6 p.m.

Saturday February 17 at University of Vermont

Thursday February 22 at University of Maryland Baltimore County

Saturday February 24 at New Jersey Institute of Technology

Thursday February 29 vs. Binghamton University 6 p.m.

Saturday March 2 vs. University of Albany 1 p.m.