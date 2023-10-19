Maine Women Picked 2nd in American East Preseason Poll, Simon and Smith Chosen to All-Conference Preseason Team
The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team was picked to finish 2nd in the preseason poll released Thursday morning, by the coaches of the America East Conference.
Vermont was picked 1st, with 63 points and 7 1st place votes, while Maine finished with 58 points and the other 2 1st place votes.
Additionally Anne Simon and Adrianna Smith were chosen to the All-Conference Preseason Team.
Anne Simon, Maine – Gr., Guard
- Four-time All-Conference selection
- Averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game
- 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year
- Career averages: 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals per game
Adrianna Smith, Maine – Jr., Forward
- 2022-23 America East Player of the Year
- 2022-23 First-Team All-Conference
- Led #AEHoops in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (9.5)
- Averaged 23.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in 16 conference games.
Preseason Poll
Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
|School
|Points (1st Place)
|1. Vermont
|63 (7)
|2. Maine
|58 (2)
|3. UAlbany
|48
|4. Binghamton
|39
|5. NJIT
|38
|6. UMBC
|32
|7. Bryant
|18
|8. New Hampshire
|17
|9. UMass Lowell
|11
The Maine Women's Basketball games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, as well as on 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Women's 2023-24 Basketball Schedule
- Monday November 6 at Quinnipiac University 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday November 9 at LaSalle University
- Sunday November 12 vs. University of Massachusetts 1 p.m.
- Tuesday November 14 vs. University of Rhode Island 6 p.m.
- Friday November 24 University of Richmond at Drake Tournament 5:30 p.m,.
- Saturday November 25 Louisiana Tech at Drake Tournament 3 p.m.
- Sunday November 26 at Drake Tournament 3 p.m.
- Thursday November 30 vs. Indiana University 7 p.m. in Portland
- Saturday December 2 at Fordham University
- Wednesday December 6 vs. Harvard University 6 p.m.
- Sunday December 17 vs. James Madison University 1 p.m.
- Wednesday December 20 at Tulane Holiday Tournament
- Thursday December 21 at Tulane Holiday Tournament
- Saturday December 30 at University of Pennsylvania
- Thursday January 4 at University of Massachusetts Lowell
- Saturday January 6 at University of Vermont
- Thursday January 11 at University of New Hampshire
- Thursday January 18 vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County 6 p.m.
- Saturday January 30 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology 1 p.m.
- Thursday January 25 at University of Albany
- Saturday January 27 at Binghamton University
- Thursday February 1 vs. University of Massachusetts Lowell 6 p.m.
- Saturday February 3 at Bryant University
- Saturday February 10 vs. University of New Hampshire 2 p.m.
- Thursday February 15 vs. Bryant University 6 p.m.
- Saturday February 17 at University of Vermont
- Thursday February 22 at University of Maryland Baltimore County
- Saturday February 24 at New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Thursday February 29 vs. Binghamton University 6 p.m.
- Saturday March 2 vs. University of Albany 1 p.m.
Get our free mobile app