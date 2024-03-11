Maine Women Rally From 10 Down to Beat Binghamton 64-58

The Maine Women's Basketball Team was trailing by 10 points 39-29 with 4:32 left to go in the 3rd Quarter, before going on to beat the Binghamton Bearcats 64-58 to advance to the America East Finals on Friday, March 15th against #3 University of Vermont. The game will take place at The Pit on the University of Maine, with the game tipping off at 5 p.m.

Maine led 15-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter but trailed 23-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Binghamton led 45-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Maine outscored Binghamton 24-13 in the 4th Quarter.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith with 26 points and 7 rebounds. Anne Smith had 25 points and 8 rebounds. Smith went 7-8 from the free throw line. Olivia Rockwood had 10 points.

The Black Bears had 5 3-pointers in the game, with Smith and Rockwood each draining 2 3-pointers. Anna Kahelin had the other 3-pointer.

Maine only had 9 turnovers in the game, while forcing Binghamton to commit 21 turnovers.

Binghamton ends the season with a 14-17 overall record and 8-8 in America East.

Maine is now 23-9 overall and 14-2 in America East. They will face Vermont, who beat #2 Albany 50-46 on Monday night. The Maine-Vermont America East will tip-off at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Don Shields starting at 4:30 p.m.