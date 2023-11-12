Maine Women Use Dominating 1st Quarter to Beat UMass 69-48 at The Pit Sunday

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team used a dominating 1st Quarter, outscoring the University of Massachusetts 23-9 to win their home opener 69-48 at The Pit on Sunday afternoon, November 12th.

Maine led 23-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-22 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 49-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Anne Simon - Photo Chris Popper Anne Simon - Photo Chris Popper loading...

Anne Simon led all scorers finishing with 27 points, including going 4-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. She also ripped down 9 rebounds, including her 500th career rebound.

Caroline Bornemann and Sarah Talon each had 10 points.

Maine was an extremely efficient 28-62 from the field (45.2 percent) and 9-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line

Maine dominated the rebounding stat, outrebounding UMass 41-26.

UMass was led by Stefanie Kulesza with 15 points. Bre Bellamy finished with 11 points.

The Minutewomen were 19-49 from the field, and 4-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 6-12 from the free throw line.

UMass is now 1-2 overall. Maine improves to 2-1 overall. The Black Bears will host the University of Rhode Island on Tuesday, November 13th at 6 p.m. If you can't make it to The Pit, you can listen to the game with Don Shields on the call on 92.9 The Ticket. The pregame starts Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app