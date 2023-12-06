Maine Women Use Strong 2nd Half to Beat Harvard 79-61

The Maine Women's Basketball Team used a strong 2nd Half, to beat the Harvard Crimson 79-61 at The Pit in Orono on Wednesday, December 6th.

Harvard led 17-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter, with Maine taking the lead, 32-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 56-47 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

The Black Bears had 4 players in double-figures. Anne Simeon had a team-high 17 points while ripping down 8 rebounds. Caroline Bornemann had 16 points. Jaycie Christopher had 13 points while Adrianna Smith finished with 12 points, including 10 assists for a double-double.

Maine shot 50.9 percent from the field, going 29-57. The Black Bears sank 10 3-pointers, and were 11-15 from the free throw line.

Jaycie Christopher had 3 3-pointers. Sera Hodgson and Adrianna Smith each had 2 3-pointers. Anne Simon, Caroline Bornemann and Sarah Talon each had a 3-pointer.

Harvard only had 8 players dressed for the game. Lola Mullaney had 17 points to lead the Crimson. Abigail White had 12 points and Karlee White and Elena Rodriguez each had 11 points.

Harvard shot 44.2 percent from the field, going 23-52. They had just 2 3-pointers, both sank by Mullaney. They were 13-21 from the free throw line.

Harvard is now 5-4 overall. Maine, winner of their last 2 games, are now 6-4.

The Black Bears will host James Madison University on Sunday, December 17th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30. It's the last time Maine will play at home until Saturday, January 6th when they will host the University of Vermont at 1 p.m.