Maine Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on Monday

Are you ready for some basketball? The Maine Women's and Men's Basketball Teams tip-off the 2024-25 season on Monday, November 4th.

Maine Women

The Black Bears will host La Salle at The Pit. Tip-off is at 11 a.m. If you can't be at the University of Maine you can join Don Shields for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 10:30 a.m. on 92.9 The Ticket!

Maine won their 10th America East Title and went to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time last year. This is the 1st time since 2018 that the Maine Black Bears will open the season at home.

Maine Men

The Maine who were selected 4th in the America East preseason poll open the 2024-25 at Cameron Stadium, not in Bangor, but at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the campus of Duke University.

Duke is led by Cooper FoFlagg, the Newport, Maine native, who reclassified as the Class of 2024 and went from Montverde Academy in Florida to Duke. He was the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year.

Cooper's twin brother Ace has committed to playing for the Maine Black Bears for the 2025-26 season.

You can join Rich Kimball for the call of the game, with the tip-off at 7 p.m. The pregame on 92.9 The Ticket begins at 6:30 p.m.

