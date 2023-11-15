Maine Women’s Basketball Beat University of Rhode Island 59-48

The Maine Black Bears won their 3rd consecutive game, beating the much taller University of Rhode Island Rams 59-48 at The Pit at UMaine on Tuesday, November 14th. Rhode Island was the preseason #1 pick in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

UMaine's last 3 wins, 58-48 over La Salle, 69-48 over UMass and now 59-48 over URI were wins over Atlantic 10 conference foes.

Maine led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and trailed 27-25 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 42-40 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Anne Simon who finished with a game-high 25 points. Adrianna Smith had a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. She almost has a triple-double, as she also finished with a game-high 8 assists.

Maine outrebounded URI 43-44.

The Black Bears shot 42.4 percent from the field. They were 25-59 and 7-17 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 2-6 from the free throw line.

URI was led by Maye Toure with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Teisha Hyman and Sophie Phillips each had 9 points.

Rhode Island shot 28.6 percent from the field going 20-70. They were just 1-22 from beyond the 3-point arc, and were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Rhode Island is now 2-1 overall. Maine is now 3-1. The Black Bears are off until they head to the Drake Tournament in Iowa on Thanksgiving Weekend. They play the University of Richmond on Friday, November 24th at 5:30 p.m., Louisiana Tech on Saturday, November 25th at 3 p.m. and then Drake University on Sunday November 26th at 3 p.m. All 3 games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Don Shields starting 30 minutes prior to tip-off. The Black Bears return to the State of Maine on Thursday, November 30th, when they play Indiana at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. at 7 p.m.

