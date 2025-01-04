The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Bryant University 87-64 on Saturday afternoon, January 4th at The Pit at the University of Maine.

January 4, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

Maine led 19-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and after outscoring the Bulldogs 22-9 in the 2nd Quarter, led 41-25 at the end of the 1st Half. UMaine led 59-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Paula Gallego who had a game-high 23 points and 6 asissts. Caroline Bornemann had 20 points and 9 rebounds, just missing a double-double. Asta Blauenfeldt had 13 points and 6 assists.

Maine shot a sizzling 62.5 percent from the field going 35-56. They were 9-15 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 8-12 from the free throw line. The Black Bears dominated inside, scoring 50 points in the paint.

Maine outrebounded Bryant 33-25

Bryant is now 8-7 overall and 1-1 in America East.

The Black Bears are now 7-8 overall and are 2-0 in America East. The Black Bears have now won 3 games in a row. The Black Bear travel to Binghamton next. They'll tip-off from Vestal, New York on Thursday night, January 9th at 6:07 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game and the pre-game starting at 5:37 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

