Maine Women’s Basketball Beats NJIT 72-46

The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on the road, 72-46 on Saturday afternoon, February 24th.

Maine led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 34-27 at the Half. They then outscored NJIT 22-9 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 56-36 lead.

Both Adrianna Smith and Anne Simon scored double-doubles for the Black Bears. Smith finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. That was the 20th double-double of the season for Smith. Anne Simon finished with 12 points and ripped down 12 rebounds.

Srah Talon and Paula Gallego each had 8 points for the Black Bears.

Maine was 10-27 from beyond the 3-point arc, and outrebounded NJIT 41-35. Maine was 6-8 from the free throw line.

NJIT is now 10-17 overall and 2-12 in America East.

Maine is now 19-9 overall and 12-2 in America East.

The Black Bears return home for their final 2 regular season games. They will host Binghamton on Thursday, February 29th at 6 p.m. in the Play4Kay Pink Game. Then, they will celebrate Senior Day and the final game of the regular season, on Saturday, March 2nd at 1 p.m. UMaine will also welcome back the 2003-04 Team on March 2nd. The pregame with Don Shields on Thursday February 29th begins at 5:30 p.m.on 92.9 the Ticket.