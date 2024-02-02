Maine Women’s Basketball Beats UMass-Lowell 68-49

The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the UMass-Lowell River Hawks 68-49 in The Pit on the University of Maine campus on Thursday night, February 1st.

Maine never trailed in the game and led 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-21 at the Half. The Black Bears led 54-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine Athletics/Frankie Fina Maine Athletics/Frankie Fina loading...

Adrianna Smith paced the Black Bears with 25 points. She is now just 34 points away from 1000 career points.

Anne Simon had 15 points for Maine. Caroline Bornemann was Maine's top-rebounder pulling down 9 rebounds.

Maine had 5 3-pointers on the night, with Simon draining 3 3's and Bornemann and Olivia Rockwood each sinking 1 3-pointer. The Black Bears were 9-12 from the free throw line.

Maine shot 42.9 percent form the field

UMass Lowell was led by Abbey Lindsey with 12 points while Rayne Durant had 11 points.

The River Hawks were 21-50 from the field, and 6-12 from the free throw line

Maine outrebounded UMass-Lowell 40-31.

UMass Lowell is now 3-17 overall and 3-5 in America East.

Maine is 14-8 overall and 7-1 in America East. The Black Bears are on the road on Saturday, February 3rd when they will play the Bryant University Bulldogs. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. Listen to the pregame with Don Shields starting at 1:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Maine will return home on Saturday, February 10th when they will host the University of New Hampshire at 2 p.m.